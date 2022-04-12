Airports: Ukraine’s way back to tourism after the war

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches a crucial point, thoughts are already turning, as they did as early as 1943 during the Second World War, to how the country can get back on its feet again once hostilities are over.

This report looks specifically at Ukraine’s third city and chief port, Odesa, on the Black Sea, a city that has so far avoided the worst of the fighting but which for several reasons must be considered as a potential ‘prize’ by the aggressor.

Both Ukraine as a whole, and Odesa in particular, have the opportunity to attract more peaceful ‘invaders’ (global tourists) in the wake of the war, but they must concentrate efforts on those countries with a high ‘propensity to travel’ and an equally high ‘propensity to spend’ in order to maximise the potential.

Odesa is particularly well suited to this, having adequate airport infrastructure (as long as it remains intact) and a plethora of visitor attractions.