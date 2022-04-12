Airports: Ukraine’s way back to tourism after the war
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches a crucial point, thoughts are already turning, as they did as early as 1943 during the Second World War, to how the country can get back on its feet again once hostilities are over.
This report looks specifically at Ukraine’s third city and chief port, Odesa, on the Black Sea, a city that has so far avoided the worst of the fighting but which for several reasons must be considered as a potential ‘prize’ by the aggressor.
Both Ukraine as a whole, and Odesa in particular, have the opportunity to attract more peaceful ‘invaders’ (global tourists) in the wake of the war, but they must concentrate efforts on those countries with a high ‘propensity to travel’ and an equally high ‘propensity to spend’ in order to maximise the potential.
Odesa is particularly well suited to this, having adequate airport infrastructure (as long as it remains intact) and a plethora of visitor attractions.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.