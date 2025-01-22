Airports Outlook 2025 – environment, investment, ownership, M&A, infrastructure, Trump and Musk

The year 2025 might have got off to a slow start where the air transport business is concerned but the political world now awaits the outcome of territorial and other ambitions of the newly sworn in President Trump that could have huge implications for the aviation industry.

There is going to be a sea change in how countries relate to each other, in the application of business principles, and in attitudes to government, regulation, economic relations, global ambition, the environment and many other things, and in some cases that change could manifest itself in a complete 'volte face' from what has happened in the last four years.

It will take place not only in America. The United States is being prepared to become the undisputed world leader again and that will have reverberations across the globe and include all sectors. The airport sector will not escape, when it eventually comes under the gaze of the US president's cabal of advisors.

For these reasons this Outlook for the airport sector in 2025 is set heavily within the context of political change affecting both it and the wider air transport business, and surveys both the knowns and the unknowns.

This report looks at trends and developments in the airport sector, globally, while also making observations on how external events may influence the sector and air transport generally.