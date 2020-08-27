Airports in India: more airports privatised and 100s more to be built
India began an airport privatisation programme by concession back in 2006, but progress since then has been slow, with a second tranche delayed several years ago and some dissatisfaction expressed by one or two of the original investors. One has pulled out altogether, but has since emerged again for the new Delhi airport transaction.
Suddenly there is a flurry of activity, with the Cabinet discussing a renewed and immediate concession programme on six airports and talk (again) of hundreds of airports being built, and of them being privatised as well, perhaps right from the start.
What would the potential investors be looking for as the concession on the six airports is about to get under way?
