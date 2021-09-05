Airport financials mid-year 2021 – positive results recorded

Since the last report on airport financial statements published by CAPA more airports are notifying positive results in the way of net profit and EBITDA than was the case previously, although in some cases revenues continue to fall when compared to the previous period in 2020, which reflects how the air transport response to the pandemic varied from region to region.

There are still some surprises, such as Beijing Capital Airport’s declining revenues and worsening losses, while in New Zealand, where lockdowns are de rigueur, airports are still keeping their heads well above water.

This is only a small sample of airports and groups whose results for the first half of the year (or full year to end Jun-2021, or for 1Q2021 in some cases) are known, but they point to at least ‘the end of the beginning’, if not ‘the beginning of the end’, of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic for most of them, to quote Winston Churchill.