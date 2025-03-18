Airport finance, development and strategy in shadow of political turmoil - part one: North America

The annual GAD Americas global airport finance, development and strategy conference will take place in the Cayman Islands at the beginning of Apr-2025.

It will do so against a background of political unrest across the world, with violent changes of direction almost every day and no certainty about anything any longer.

In comparison, the airport sector is a haven of tranquillity.

But that will change in the US once the US president turns his attention to it, with the likelihood of an increasing role again for the private sector - if only because his Government Efficiency department will perceive private management to be, well, more efficient.

In Canada the situation there is complicated by a change of prime minister, and possibly a change of government there before long; while the present government has just decided to open up airport financing to its pension funds that are very active abroad.

Apart from these mainstays of conversation and debate, there are numerous other subjects that will inevitably be aired. Including how best to finance ATC in the future, and if it can be investable; how to marry airport, port and tourism development; how to integrate UAMs into the airport community and for what purpose; and how to provide for the myriad of propulsion systems that aircraft will require in the future at any single location.

This is part one of a two-part report.