Airport construction expenditure is lagging: CAPA report
Both 2018 and 2019 saw the opening of a major new global-level airport, at Istanbul (Oct-2018) and Beijing Daxing (Oct-2019) respectively.
While the world waits with bated breath to see if Berlin Brandenburg Airport will actually open in 2020 this report shows that both the number of projects and the amount of capital expenditure on existing and new airports are not increasing substantially when it "needs to" according to industry organisations.
All indications, from lack of political will to environmental challenges to airline growth, are that new construction will continue to slow.
