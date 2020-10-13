Airlines flock to promising US-Mexico transborder market

Although international travel generally remains depressed, airlines are ramping up services in the US-Mexico transborder market, hoping that the urge to travel for pleasure, coupled with less rigorous travel restrictions, will further bolster leisure demand.

And as capacity remains significantly down between the US and other countries, the decreases are not as intense in the Mexican transborder market.

As new service is added and other flights resume, the transborder market could be one of the more interesting regions to watch in order to gauge if pent-up demand will materialise into concrete bookings.