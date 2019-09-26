Airline traffic between Canada and Asia is shifting: new bilaterals?

Currently, market dynamics between Canada and Asia are being pressured by geopolitical events and trade spats, and airlines serving the market continue to adjust their capacity as demand softens from North America to China and Hong Kong.

But over the long term robust air service from Canada to Asia remains a priority, given that China remains one of the fastest growing markets for air travel and will overtake the US as the world’s largest market in the mid-2020s.

Arguably, some forward thinking is necessary in order for the market from Canada to Asia to reach its full potential, which could necessitate some countries re-examining their approach in forging air service agreements as Asia’s traffic strength continues to build.