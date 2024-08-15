Aircraft lessors enjoy positive industry backdrop

Financial results were hit by the Russian aircraft crisis in 2022…

The financial results of the leading lessors were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and then by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Sanctions imposed on Russia by Western governments in 2022 led to the termination of lease contracts by the lessors and - the subsequent effective seizure of many of the leased aircraft by Russia.

The lessors largely wrote off the value of their Russian fleets in 2022, taking a big hit to their bottom line in that year.

…but profits have recovered

Nevertheless, the leading lessors enjoyed a robust return to profitability in 2023 after the twin crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of their Russian fleets.

All five of the leading leasing companies reported positive net profits in 2023 after losses, or only very slim positive results, in 2022. Their collective net margin was 30.9%, compared with -10.4% in 2023.

Lessors are currently enjoying positive industry characteristics

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, global aviation has been benefitting from strong passenger demand and robust travel volumes, in spite of higher fares.

In addition, there are constraints over labour, aircraft supply chains and maintenance capacity.

These factors are limiting lessors' revenue growth, but are also encouraging lease extensions. This has been positive for lease rates (new narrowbody lease payments are around 25% higher than in 2019) and market values (up by single digit percentages).

The aftermath of the pandemic - and, in particular, of the Russian invasion of Ukraine - has also been characterised by interests rising to levels not seen in well over a decade.

Higher interest rates mean that lessors (and others) face increased aircraft funding costs. Nevertheless, the spread between funding costs and lease yields has benefitted from improved asset values and lease rentals.

On a more cautious note, there are macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties which may start to question the longer term sustainability of demand.

Leasing offers considerable benefits to airlines, such as availability of aircraft, fleet flexibility, residual value risk management, and access to capital.

These benefits are currently particularly attractive to airlines that are struggling to secure delivery slots with OEMs, and to strengthen their post-pandemic balance sheets.

