Aircraft Lease Corporation: worldwide aircraft demand remains robust
US lessor Air Lease Corporation (ALC) placed one of the largest orders in its eight year history in Jul-2018 when it committed to 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and three 787-9 widebodies.
The order appears strategic for ALC for many reasons, including favourable economics for the company, and an ability to gain key delivery positions for an aircraft whose popularity is only growing as oil prices remain higher than in the recent past.
Despite some uncertainty spurred by US trade policy, ALC maintains a favourable outlook about passenger traffic that will fuel aircraft demand. The company believes order books for single aisle aircraft are filled farther forward in the future than it has seen in the past. At the same time, ALC is also unsurprisingly watching the mid-market segment, which includes a potential “New Midsize Aircraft” from Boeing and the Airbus A321neo.
