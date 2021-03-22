AirAsia, Vistara plan for next stages of post-COVID-19 recovery

With their domestic networks generally rebounding well, some Asia-Pacific airlines are now looking ahead to the way an international recovery might develop, and what this means for their fleet plans.

AirAsia and Vistara are bellwethers for two of the region’s most important markets: Southeast Asia and India respectively.

Executives from the two airlines discussed the state of their domestic recoveries and the international outlook during a CAPA Live event on 9-Mar-2021.

They also provided some insight on the implications for the timing of deliveries from their substantial aircraft order backlogs.