Air New Zealand eyes growth in key markets as fleet pressure starts to ease

Air New Zealand is preparing to leave its holding pattern and resume capacity growth as it boosts its operational jet fleet, and the airline is also looking further ahead to new long haul market opportunities.

The airline has been severely affected by engine shortages in both its Airbus narrowbody and Boeing 787 fleets over the past several months, which caused it to implement network cuts.

However, some relief is in sight, thanks to new deliveries and grounded aircraft returning to service. Additional A321neos are arriving, and more Boeing 787-9s are due for delivery early in 2026.

The extra aircraft will allow the airline to add more capacity to the trans-Tasman market as it confronts growth from the rival Qantas Group. Additional capacity will also be injected elsewhere in the short haul international arena, in the domestic market, and on routes to North America.

Air New Zealand wants to resume one-stop flights to London and start new services to the booming India market - although the lingering aircraft availability issues mean that these remain longer-term prospects.