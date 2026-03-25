Air Europa’s codeshare with Chilean LCC SKY Airline: good for both (and for Turkish Airlines)
On 10-Mar-2026 Air Europa announced a new codeshare agreement with the Chilean low cost carrier SKY Airline.
The agreement provides for the application of Air Europa's code to SKY Airline's service from the Peruvian capital, Lima, to the Chilean capital, Santiago, and to its flights from Lima to five domestic destinations in Peru. Other Latin America destinations from Santiago are to be added.
Air Europa is only the fifth ranked airline by seats in Spain and 33rd in Europe, but it has a significant presence in the market between Europe and Latin America.
Nevertheless, it does not serve Chile with its own aircraft and, in Peru, it only serves Lima.
The codeshare with SKY Airline will extend Air Europa's effective footprint in Latin America, while also providing its Chilean partner with additional feed.
Moreover, it will add to the nascent commercial and equity relationship between Air Europa and Turkish Airlines, whose interest is driven in no small part by Air Europa's ability to boost its own small presence in Latin America.
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