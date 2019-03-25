Air Canada’s fleet: new relevance for Airbus with the airline: A220s

Air Canada’s widebody fleet revamp will officially become complete this year when the airline takes delivery of its last two Boeing 787s. Boeing twin aisle jets are now the backbone of the airline’s mainline widebody fleet.

Now that Airbus has taken a majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries and rebranded the narrowbody jet as the A220, its stature at Air Canada has grown. The airline has 45 A220s on order and is scheduled to take delivery of its first aircraft in 2019.

Before Airbus took a CSeries stake, Boeing was the dominant manufacturer of Air Canada’s orders; the 737 MAX is slated to become the foundation of its mainline narrowbody fleet (although, with the current uncertainty washing around the aircraft, Air Canada has suspended its 2019 financial guidance. The airline has received 24 737MAXs, with another 37 on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database.

As it turns to incorporating the remaining 737 MAX on order and the A220s in its fleet, Air Canada is also working to enlarge the number of owned aircraft in its mainline and Air Canada rouge fleet during the next two years.