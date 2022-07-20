Air Canada shows a more rational world view with new Emirates pact

After major tussles during the past decade over the expansion of air services to Canada by airlines based in the Middle East, Air Canada and Emirates Airline appear to have buried the hatchet and are forming a new strategic partnership to broaden their respective networks.

It is a significant shift, and could be just the beginning of a much deeper relationship between two airlines, which were previously mired in a highly adversarial relationship.

This is not the first time that operators who have previously held opposing views have ultimately joined together for the greater commercial good. Qantas and Emirates renewed their partnership in late 2021 after transporting more than 13 million passengers.

Perhaps after studying that success Air Canada opted for a more rational approach.