Aeroflot/JAL: new codeshare as Japan-Russia aviation market booms

On 10-Feb-2020 Aeroflot and Japan Airlines announced a new codeshare agreement, commencing 29-Mar-2020. The cooperation will cover flights between Tokyo Haneda and Moscow Sheremetyevo and connections to domestic destinations in Japan and Russia.

The two airlines will both switch their Tokyo-Moscow flights to Haneda-Sheremetyevo (JAL currently operates Narita-Domodedovo DME and Aeroflot, Narita- Sheremetyevo SVO). In addition, Aeroflot will launch a service between Osaka and Sheremetyevo and JAL is to enter Narita-Vladivostok this summer.

The fast growing Japan-Russia market is also now attracting JAL's leading Japanese competitor All Nippon Airways, which will launch flights between Haneda and Domodedovo and between Vladivostok and Narita this summer.

Aeroflot is the leading Japan-Russia airline by seats, but S7 Airlines operates more routes (five) than anyone else and is JAL's existing codeshare partner. JAL now appears to be favouring SkyTeam's Aeroflot over oneworld's S7 and may possibly also compete with its own Japan-Europe JV with British Airways and Finnair.