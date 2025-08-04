Aer Lingus plans US codeshare with Qatar Airways, as IAG and the Gulf carrier continue to get closer

Aer Lingus has applied to the US Department of Transportation for authorisation to carry the QR code of its codeshare partner Qatar Airways' on its trans-Atlantic flights. Under the existing codeshare agreement between the two airlines, Aer Lingus only displays the QR code on a number of short/medium haul routes.

The Doha-based superconnector also codeshares with other IAG airlines and has a revenue-sharing agreement with British Airways, but Iberia is the only IAG operator currently carrying the QR code to the US.

The extension of the Aer Lingus codeshare will further strengthen its partnership with IAG. This not only involves close commercial co-operation, but also includes Qatar Airways' 25% equity stake in the European group.

A decade after Qatar Airways took its initial 10% stake, the shareholding is not strictly necessary to generate the benefits of the commercial partnerships.

Nevertheless, it continues to signal a serious and long term commitment.