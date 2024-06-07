Aegean Airlines: Greece's market leader, now 25 years old, proves its endurance

Aegean Airlines recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. On 28-May-1999 its initial fleet of two Avro RJ100s operated its first flights from Athens to Heraklion and Thessaloniki.

Since then it has acquired the former flag carrier Olympic Air (in 2013) and established itself as Greece's leading airline. Today the group flies 249 routes and has a fleet of 63 Airbus narrowbodies and 16 turboprops.

In 2023 Aegean Airlines Group posted its highest-ever revenue and profits for the second year running, with double digit EBIT margins, in spite of low cost airlines' growth and market share gains in Greece.

In the face of strong competition and a sometimes difficult domestic economy, Aegean's first quarter century has proved its powers of endurance.