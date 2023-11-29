Adelaide Airport invests AUD1 billion to 2028 as big expansion in international flights envisaged
Australia’s fifth largest city is not one considered to be an air gateway to and from the country from much of the world. With only half a dozen international routes at the main airport, it isn’t likely to be, even if the city has attractions worth making the journey for.
Now Adelaide Airport’s leaseholders want to help change its perception by way of an AUD1 billion capital investment over the next five years.
And that will go hand-in-hand with a push to attract up to 40 new international services – but over a lengthy time span that stretches to 2050.
North Asia, Southeast Asia and the US figure highly, with route gains targeted for no later than 2030; but China is not mentioned, despite 15.2% of tourists coming from that country in 2019 (2022: 2.7%).
The airport benefits from the financial sturdiness of profits achieved throughout the COVID pandemic period and the solidity of the 99-year lease with committed partners.
