Adani Airports to bid on more airport tenders; likely not affected by parent company issues
India’s Adani Airports continues to develop as a major player in the privatisation of the country’s airports. However, controversy with its parent Adani Group threatens to have spill-over effects on potential upcoming bids for the latest round of regional airport privatisations.
Following troubled initial concessions of four key Indian airports in 2006 - where several bidders walked away - the Indian government and Airports Authority of India have made strides repairing their image to investors and restarted the privatisation process across a number of regional airports.
At the same time, influence of the early indigenous investors has waned. GMR Group and GVK, which won a number of high value and high-profile concessions in early rounds of bidding, have seen reduced success in recent years and have chased foreign projects via partnerships and collaborations.
Instead of chancing its arm in risky foreign markets like its peers, Adani Group has concentrated its attention within India. It has taken concessions at eight regional airports since 2019, also buying a majority stake in Mumbai International and the Navi Mumbai International development project.
Adani has announced it is open to investigate further privatisation opportunities, with a round of up to 11 new concessions forthcoming. However, the Indian conglomerate has also been hit with allegations of financial wrongdoing, sending its stock market valuation plummeting and putting significant pressure on founder, Gautam Adani. Though these are not likely to have any impact on the airports division.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.