ACI-NA calls for airport cash infusion; how politics impact airports in US and Canada – part two

As regular as clockwork, along with Christmas and the first cuckoo of spring, Airports Council North America (ACI-NA) calls for a massive injection of public cash into America’s airports each year.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and one of partial recovery, it is hardly unexpected this year, but it comes as the US government grapples with inflation, bank failures, falling production, funding the Ukrainian resistance and a massive debt that has been made worse by trillions of dollars already committed to ‘infrastructure’.

In Canada, the position is even worse, with less airport infrastructure investment even than in the US, and privatisation rebuffed out of hand by the present administration.

With elections coming up in 2024 in the US and 2025 in Canada, putting all other matters aside, airports at least might expect to profit from a change in government in both countries.

This part two of a two-part report.