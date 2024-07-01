Abra's latest partnership with Volotea is a refreshing take on creating a competitive global network
After GOL and Avianca unveiled plans to establish Abra a couple of years ago, it appeared that Abra was attempting to build a powerful South American airline group.
And while that likely remains a major goal for the airline, recent moves by Abra indicate the company is working to create a more globally focused airline group to further enhance its network reach - evidenced by Abra and Volotea now working to establish a joint venture.
It shows a certain nimbleness by each company, and in the case of Abra, reflects its approach to thinking outside the norms of traditional airline tie-ups.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.