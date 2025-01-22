Abra's ambitions to shake-up Latin aviation's landscape crystallise in proposed Azul and GOL tie-up
Azul and Abra Group have ended months-long speculation of a tie-up by tabling a memorandum of understanding to combine GOL and Azul, which would create Brazil's largest airline group, and solidify Abra's stature as a leading entity in upper South America.
If the arrangement is finalised, Abra would have market leaders in two of Latin America's strategic aviation markets - Brazil and Colombia.
Of course, the companies need to secure requisite approvals for the Azul-GOL combination.
But if Abra and Azul are successful in their endeavours, a new powerful force will emerge in Latin America.
