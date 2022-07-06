AAI to operate five state-owned airports in Uttar Pradesh: more comparisons with the Brazilian model
At opposite ends of the world two of the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) are working through how to manage multiple airport systems in the future.
The methodology is already in place in Brazil, where the state operator has taken a back seat to become a sort of nanny to small regional airports, preparing them for eventual privatisation.
Further privatisation is also on the agenda in India, where AAI’s shares in airports will be monetised by the government, and that procedure has begun already.
But like Infraero in Brazil, AAI has found a new role for itself as a champion of smaller airports that it will take under its wing...but with a twist.
