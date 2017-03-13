Pegasus Airlines: still galloping (just), but no longer flying high, as Turkey events slow demand
13-Mar-2017
Pegasus fell into loss in 2016, extending an unbroken trend of falling operating margins from the peak in the year of its stock market flotation in 2013. A series of geopolitical and terrorist events in Turkey weighed on market demand, leading to a drop in traffic in 2016.
Against this difficult backdrop, Pegasus slowed its expansion to single digits after years of double digit growth, but this remained ambitious in a falling market. In addition, its fleet grew faster than its traffic, piling on cost that did not generate sufficient revenue. It is now wet leasing aircraft to other airlines and deferring some new deliveries.
Pegasus' capacity growth is set to slow further in 2017, but it still looks fairly aggressive in a market that is again falling (according to OAG data). An increased focus on cost management may bring down ex fuel unit cost, but against this are rising fuel prices. Pegasus is likely to find a return to break even in 2017 to be a real challenge. In 2013 its margin was similar to those of its fellow ultra LCCs Ryanair and Wizz Air, but it has followed a worryingly divergent path since then. [1994 words]
Unlock the following content in this report:
|
Subheadings:
- Pegasus fell into loss in 2016
- ASK growth of 9% and pax growth of 8% slower than 2015, but faster than the market in Turkey
- Pegasus' fleet grew faster than its traffic
- Pegasus' winter 2016/2017 growth higher than previously expected
- Pegasus' growth set to slow in 2017, but still looks aggressive in a shrinking market
- Rising ex fuel unit cost is a challenge for Pegasus
- Pegasus is one of only three ultra LCCs in Europe; but the only one on a falling profit trend
|
Graphs and data:
- Pegasus Airlines operating profit, net profit (left hand axis, TRY million) and revenue (right hand axis, TRY million): 2011 to 2016
- Pegasus Airlines development of passenger numbers (left hand axis, million) and passenger load factor (right hand axis, %): 2008 to 2016
- Pegasus Airlines number of aircraft at year end 2010 to 2016
- Pegasus Airlines weekly ASKs: 2015 to 2017
- Turkey to all regions weekly seats: 2015 to 2017
- Pegasus Airlines index of revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) and cost per available seat kilometre (CASK): 2010 to 2016 (indexed to 2010 = 100)
- Cost per available seat kilometre (CASK) versus average trip length for European airlines 2015
- Pegasus Airlines, Ryanair and Wizz Air operating margin (%) 2010 to 2016
