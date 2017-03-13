Malindo Air: A330s, fast growth, new destinations underpin partnership & network opportunities
Lion Air Group's Malaysia based Malindo is planning further rapid expansion of its international network over the next month, with four new destinations. The upcoming launch of Brisbane, Chittagong, Guangzhou and Yangon will give Malindo 33 international destinations in Apr-2017, compared to 29 currently and only 21 in Apr-2016.
Malindo Air has also added a remarkable 18 aircraft over the past year, growing its fleet from 27 aircraft in Apr-2016 to 45 aircraft currently. Malindo is planning to expand its fleet by at least 10 aircraft in 2017, including its first widebodies. Three A330-300s will enable Malindo to launch Melbourne or Sydney in 4Q2017, along with other potential medium haul routes such as Kuala Lumpur-Tokyo that cannot be operated with its current 737 fleet.
Malindo plans to add at least another five international destinations over the last eight months of 2017. The Lion Group affiliate should surpass 40 international destinations in late 2017 or early 2018, giving it as many international destinations as Malaysia Airlines. [2379 words]
