Malindo Air: A330s, fast growth, new destinations underpin partnership & network opportunities

Lion Air Group's Malaysia based Malindo is planning further rapid expansion of its international network over the next month, with four new destinations. The upcoming launch of Brisbane, Chittagong, Guangzhou and Yangon will give Malindo 33 international destinations in Apr-2017, compared to 29 currently and only 21 in Apr-2016.

Malindo Air has also added a remarkable 18 aircraft over the past year, growing its fleet from 27 aircraft in Apr-2016 to 45 aircraft currently. Malindo is planning to expand its fleet by at least 10 aircraft in 2017, including its first widebodies. Three A330-300s will enable Malindo to launch Melbourne or Sydney in 4Q2017, along with other potential medium haul routes such as Kuala Lumpur-Tokyo that cannot be operated with its current 737 fleet.

Malindo plans to add at least another five international destinations over the last eight months of 2017. The Lion Group affiliate should surpass 40 international destinations in late 2017 or early 2018, giving it as many international destinations as Malaysia Airlines. [2379 words]

Subheadings: Malindo is launching five international destinations in early 2016

Bali to become Malindo’s largest destination outside Malaysia

Malindo international network: as of Apr-2017

More international network expansion is in the pipeline

New A330 fleet opens up new longer range opportunities

Malindo expects to take 737 MAX 8s from late 2Q2017

Malindo still waiting on rebranding approvals

Malindo’s recent rate of growth has been remarkable

Malindo is relying increasingly on transit and interline traffic

Malindo's rate of expansion opens new partnership and network possibilities Graphs and data: Malindo Air top 10 international hubs and stations based on international seat capacity: 3-Apr-2017 to 9-Apr-2017

