LOT Polish Airlines: new LA service highlights value of long haul; short haul heat from LCCs remains
9-Apr-2017
On 3-Apr-2017 LOT launched its longest direct service, between Warsaw and Los Angeles, deploying Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Los Angeles is LOT’s fourth North American destination and its first regular service to any US west coast destination. It is also the only direct flight anywhere between Central Europe and the US west coast. Warsaw-Newark and Krakow-Chicago route launches will follow later in summer 2017.
As it is with its other long haul routes, which also include three Asian destinations, LOT is aiming the new LA service not only at O&D traffic from Warsaw, but also squarely at passengers travelling to Southern California from across the Central European region. LOT is the only significant long haul operator in the region and the only one serving Los Angeles. Its Warsaw Chopin hub is the only airport between Vienna and Moscow with more than 1,000 long haul flights per year.
On short/medium haul, competition from LCCs Ryanair and Wizz Air is intense. Both have more seat capacity in Poland than LOT, whose new unbundled fare structure reflects the need to adopt some of their tactics. Long haul, where there is far less competition for LOT, is set to remain its strategic growth priority. [2507 words]
- LOT is number two airline based in Central Europe; the fastest growing FSC
- New Los Angeles service operates four times weekly, scheduled to maximise connections
- LOT's long haul growth will outpace short/medium haul this summer
- LOT's Asia capacity will more than double in summer 2017
- LOT's North America capacity up 24% in summer 2017
- LOT essentially has no direct competition on long haul routes
- New short/medium haul routes are also to be launched in summer 2017
- LOT's partnership with Estonian airline Nordica is growing
- LOT returned to growth in 2016, after contracting from 2012 to 2015
- LOT's fleet is modernising and growing
- Financial track record has been patchy; profit expected to be announced for 2016
- Ryanair and Wizz Air are bigger than LOT in Poland and also growing fast
- LOT remains number one at Warsaw Chopin hub, but Wizz Air is number two and Ryanair has now entered
- LOT has three new fare categories
- Long haul network may be best way for LOT to differentiate itself
- Airline group based in Central Europe by scheduled seats: summer 2017 and their seat growth versus summer 2016
- LOT Polish Airlines seat growth summer 2017
- Poland to North East Asia weekly seats (one way): 7-Apr-2014 to 18-Sep-2017
- Poland to North America weekly seats (one way) 7-Apr-2014 to 18-Sep-2017
- LOT Polish Airlines annual scheduled seat capacity: 2012 to 2017
- LOT Polish Airlines operating profit (PLN million): 2007-2016
- Poland to Europe weekly seats (one way): 7-Apr-2014 to 18-Sep-2017
- LOT Polish, Ryanair and Wizz Air: Warsaw to Europe weekly seats (one way) 19-Sep-2011 to 18-Sep-2017
