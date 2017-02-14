Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport considers 'annexing' another airport to solve capacity shortage

|
- The airport’s capacity limitations have long been understood
- Strong passenger growth over three years – throughout Portugal and including Lisbon
- Low cost segment growing faster than full-service one
- Scrutiny of operational data suggests weaknesses
- A long history of indecision over the need for a second airport
- Surface transport requirements must be revisited
- The question of owner, operator...
- A comparison can be made with Heathrow-Northolt in London
- Mumbai plan would have two physically connected airports
- Berlin encouraged to retain Tegel Airport, but the problem could be fitting the new system
- Summary and conclusions
- Aeroporto de Lisboa Humberto Delgado – surrounded by development
- Lisbon Airport - airlines by terminal: Jan-2017
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport terminal share (seats) by system, 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport annual passenger numbers: 2008 – (Jan-Sep) 2016
- Charts below
- (1) Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport capacity, seats per week, total system. All airlines, 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017
- (2) Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport share of aircraft frequency, off-peak, by total system, 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017
- New services launched in 2016 – the top 20 airlines
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, seats per hour, arriving and departing, Fri 27-Jan-2017, total system, all airlines, all terminals, all origins/destinations
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, seats per hour, arriving and departing, Fri 27-Jan-2017, total system, all airlines, Terminal 1 only, all origins/destinations
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, seats per hour, arriving and departing, Fri 27-Jan-2017, total system, all airlines, Terminal 2 only, all origins/destinations
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport frequencies, system: 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017
- Situation of OTA with respect to Lisbon
- Map showing locations of Humberto Delgado (‘Aeroporto de Lisboa’ here); also Alcochete and Montijo
- Aerial view of Montijo Air Base from the north
- Lisbon Metro map
- Map indicating proximity of RAF Northolt to Heathrow Airport and Central London
- Proximity of Juhu Airport to Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport
- Map showing location of Tegel Airport in relation to Schoenefeld Airport