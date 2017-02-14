Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport considers 'annexing' another airport to solve capacity shortage

Is it possible to ‘annex’ a neighbouring airport – its runway(s) or terminal(s) or both – in order to provide additional capacity while coming under the direct control of the principal airport? That seems to be one potential solution to the capacity issues at Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado airport – or at least, that is the language being used. The problem is that the ‘annexed’ airport in this case would be a little matter of 20km (12.5 miles) by road from the principal one, across the Vasco de Gama Bridge over the River Tagus.

This report looks at what has prompted the Portuguese government to investigate this solution.

Meanwhile, Lisbon is not alone in considering such an option, one that has come under the microscope at Mumbai and London and which might be applied elsewhere. [5289 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: The airport’s capacity limitations have long been understood

Strong passenger growth over three years – throughout Portugal and including Lisbon

Low cost segment growing faster than full-service one

Scrutiny of operational data suggests weaknesses

A long history of indecision over the need for a second airport

Surface transport requirements must be revisited

The question of owner, operator...

A comparison can be made with Heathrow-Northolt in London

Mumbai plan would have two physically connected airports

Berlin encouraged to retain Tegel Airport, but the problem could be fitting the new system

Summary and conclusions Graphs and data: Aeroporto de Lisboa Humberto Delgado – surrounded by development

Lisbon Airport - airlines by terminal: Jan-2017

Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport terminal share (seats) by system, 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017

Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport annual passenger numbers: 2008 – (Jan-Sep) 2016

Charts below

(1) Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport capacity, seats per week, total system. All airlines, 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017

(2) Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport share of aircraft frequency, off-peak, by total system, 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017

New services launched in 2016 – the top 20 airlines

Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, seats per hour, arriving and departing, Fri 27-Jan-2017, total system, all airlines, all terminals, all origins/destinations

Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, seats per hour, arriving and departing, Fri 27-Jan-2017, total system, all airlines, Terminal 1 only, all origins/destinations

Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, seats per hour, arriving and departing, Fri 27-Jan-2017, total system, all airlines, Terminal 2 only, all origins/destinations

Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport frequencies, system: 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017

Situation of OTA with respect to Lisbon

Map showing locations of Humberto Delgado (‘Aeroporto de Lisboa’ here); also Alcochete and Montijo

Aerial view of Montijo Air Base from the north

Lisbon Metro map

Map indicating proximity of RAF Northolt to Heathrow Airport and Central London

Proximity of Juhu Airport to Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport

Map showing location of Tegel Airport in relation to Schoenefeld Airport

