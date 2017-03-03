Korea-Japan: LCCs are poised to overtake full service airlines for first time in Northeast Asia

For the first time in Northeast Asian aviation, low cost airlines are poised to overtake full service airlines in a significant way. The market concerned is that between Japan and Korea, where LCCs are rapidly growing, while full service airlines are decreasing capacity. Overall market size and visitor figures are at record highs. This refutes any legacy airline thinking that LCCs "steal" market share; LCCs are growing the market and becoming the future – as they already are in other parts in the world.

LCCs accounted for 1% of available seats between Japan and Korea in 2009, reached 37% in 2016, and so far in 2017 will account for 49% of the market. Limited airport data indicates that LCCs, operating at higher load factors, already transport more passengers than full service airlines, and by the end of 2017 LCCs should easily account for the majority of capacity.

LCCs already fly more airport pairs than their full service counterparts. The LCC development between Japan and Korea illustrates underlying LCC opportunity in Northeast Asia but also reflects on the importance of liberalisation, and for full service airlines to have efficient cost bases. [1822 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: LCCs today account for 49% of Japan-Korea market

Market has shifted to Koreans visiting Japan

Market is becoming more efficient, with higher load factors

Korea-Japan first Northeast Asian market to have majority LCC capacity

Japan-Korea is East Asia's largest LCC market

LCCs serve more routes in Japan-Korea market than full service airlines

LCCs could grow to 70% of market, but yields are pressured Graphs and data: Japan-Korea annual one way seats by airline type (left axis) and LCC share (right axis): 2005-1H2017

Total Korean LCC fleet at year end (right axis), and net additions from previous year (left axis): 2008-2016

Japanese visitors to Korea and Korean visitors to Japan: 2008-2016

Korea-Japan visitors (left axis) and estimated minimum load factor (right axis): 2008-2016

LCC share of available seats (left axis) within the 20 largest international Northeast and Southeast Asian markets (right axis): 1Q2017

20 largest international Northeast and Southeast Asian markets for LCC seat capacity: 1Q2017

Japan-Korea airport pairs served by type of airline, and total airport pairs: 2007-2017

Japan-Korea airport-pairs by classification: 2007-2017

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.