Jetstar Pacific 2017 outlook: third consecutive year of 40% growth as 10 A320ceos are delivered

Vietnam’s Jetstar Pacific is planning more rapid expansion in 2017 as it takes delivery of 10 A320ceos that were ordered in 2016. The Vietnam Airlines-Qantas joint venture intends to use the 10 aircraft for a mix of growth and replacements for wet leased aircraft.

The LCC has grown rapidly since its two shareholders decided to accelerate expansion in 2014, a strategically critical move for the Vietnam Airlines Group given the rapid growth of the Vietnamese privately owned LCC VietJet. Jetstar Pacific achieved passenger growth of approximately 40% in 2015 and 2016 – and expects similar growth in 2017.

Jetstar Pacific is mainly a domestic airline but has started to focus more on the more profitable international market. Further international expansion is expected in 2017, with several new scheduled and charter flights using the additional A320s. Meanwhile new Australia-Ho Chi Minh flights from sister LCC Jetstar Airways will provide an opportunity to further grow interline and codeshare traffic. [2451 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Jetstar Pacific grew passenger traffic by 40% in 2016

Jetstar Pacific’s fleet expanded by eight aircraft in 2016

Jetstar Pacific to take 10 new A320ceos in 2017

Jetstar Pacific expects 40% growth again in 2017

Jetstar Pacific grows market share

Jetstar Pacific domestic market share declined slightly in 2016

Jetstar Pacific expands international operations

Jetstar Pacific launches Guangzhou

Domestic expansion is more challenging

Codeshares and interlines are an important part of Jetstar Pacific strategy.

Jetstar Airways-Jetstar Pacific relationship could improve

Jetstar Pacific's outlook is relatively bright Graphs and data: Jetstar Pacific annual passenger traffic: 2009 to 2016

Jetstar Pacific fleet summary: as of 23-Jan-2017

Vietnam market share by airline (% of passengers carried) and total market size: 2013 to 2016

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.