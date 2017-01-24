CAPA - Centre for Aviation
Jetstar Pacific 2017 outlook: third consecutive year of 40% growth as 10 A320ceos are delivered

24-Jan-2017

Vietnam’s Jetstar Pacific is planning more rapid expansion in 2017 as it takes delivery of 10 A320ceos that were ordered in 2016. The Vietnam Airlines-Qantas joint venture intends to use the 10 aircraft for a mix of growth and replacements for wet leased aircraft.

The LCC has grown rapidly since its two shareholders decided to accelerate expansion in 2014, a strategically critical move for the Vietnam Airlines Group given the rapid growth of the Vietnamese privately owned LCC VietJet. Jetstar Pacific achieved passenger growth of approximately 40% in 2015 and 2016 – and expects similar growth in 2017.

Jetstar Pacific is mainly a domestic airline but has started to focus more on the more profitable international market. Further international expansion is expected in 2017, with several new scheduled and charter flights using the additional A320s. Meanwhile new Australia-Ho Chi Minh flights from sister LCC Jetstar Airways will provide an opportunity to further grow interline and codeshare traffic.  [2451 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings:

  • Jetstar Pacific grew passenger traffic by 40% in 2016
  • Jetstar Pacific’s fleet expanded by eight aircraft in 2016
  • Jetstar Pacific to take 10 new A320ceos in 2017
  • Jetstar Pacific expects 40% growth again in 2017
  • Jetstar Pacific grows market share
  • Jetstar Pacific domestic market share declined slightly in 2016
  • Jetstar Pacific expands international operations
  • Jetstar Pacific launches Guangzhou
  • Domestic expansion is more challenging
  • Codeshares and interlines are an important part of Jetstar Pacific strategy.
  • Jetstar Airways-Jetstar Pacific relationship could improve
  • Jetstar Pacific's outlook is relatively bright

Graphs and data:

  • Jetstar Pacific annual passenger traffic: 2009 to 2016
  • Jetstar Pacific fleet summary: as of 23-Jan-2017
  • Vietnam market share by airline (% of passengers carried) and total market size: 2013 to 2016
