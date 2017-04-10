Finnair and TAP Portugal: their location based long haul niche strategies compared

Both Finnair and TAP are based in peripheral corners of Europe: Finnair in the extreme northeast and TAP in the southwest. Both are based in countries with relatively small populations, but they have developed networks that capitalise on their geographic location to carry connecting traffic from across Europe and elsewhere to long haul destinations in other continents.

TAP's main long haul market is Upper South America (primarily Brazil), but it also has a secondary long haul niche in Africa. Finnair's main long haul market is Northeast Asia, with an additional presence in South and Southeast Asia. Both also operate to the US. On short haul, LCC competition has been a bigger threat to TAP than to Finnair, but cost savings are important to both.

TAP and Finnair have similar traffic volumes, unit costs and average trip lengths. Moreover, both have struggled to generate sustainable profitability. This report compares and contrasts Europe's two leading independent exponents of the location based long haul niche strategy. Both are set to accelerate their long haul growth. [3652 words]

Subheadings: TAP is larger than Finnair in Europe and in long haul markets

Finnair's main long haul focus is Asia; TAP has South America, supported by Africa

Finnair has more destinations from Helsinki than TAP has from Lisbon (thanks to its Europe network)

TAP has more long haul destinations than Finnair

Both have similar seat numbers on their primary long haul networks

TAP's secondary long haul network (Africa) is also significant

Europe-NE Asia market is bigger than Europe-Upper South America and Europe-sub Saharan Africa combined

TAP's long haul markets have less competition than Finnair's

TAP faces more competition than Finnair in Europe

Finnair's fleet is smaller than TAP's, but its modernisation has a head start

TAP's fleet of 74 has average age of 14.3 years

Finnair's fleet of 47 has average age of 9.8 years

TAP and Finnair have similar revenue; Finnair's 2016 profit was higher

CASK and average trip length: both lie between LCCs and global network airlines

Long haul to remain strategic focus for both TAP and Finnair Graphs and data: Azimuthal map centred on Europe showing location of Lisbon and Helsinki

Finnair and TAP Portugal: passenger numbers (million) and ASK (million), 2008 to 2016

Finnair and TAP Portugal: passenger numbers (million) by region, 2016

Finnair and TAP Portugal: long haul passenger numbers (million) by region, 2016

Finnair and TAP Portugal: destinations from main hub by region, summer 2017

Finnair and TAP Portugal: long haul destinations from main hub by region, summer 2017

Finland to North East Asia: weekly one way seats, 31-Mar-2014 to 18-Sep-2017

Portugal to Upper South America: weekly one way seats, 31-Mar-2014 to 18-Sep-2017

Portugal to Africa: weekly one way seats, 31-Mar-2014 to 18-Sep-2017

Europe to North East Asia, Upper South America and Africa excluding North Africa, total seat numbers: 24-Jul-2017 to 30-Jul-2017

Top 10 airlines by seat share Europe-Upper South America: 24-Jul-2017 to 30-Jul-2017

Top 10 airlines by seat share Europe-North East Asia: 24-Jul-2017 to 30-Jul-2017

Portugal to Europe: weekly one way seats, 31-Mar-2014 to 18-Sep-2017

Finland to Europe: weekly one way seats, 31-Mar-2014 to 18-Sep-2017

TAP Portugal Group Fleet Summary as at 5-Apr-2017

Finnair Group fleet summary as at 5-Apr-2017

Finnair and TAP SA: net income (EUR million) and revenue (EUR million), 2008 to 2016

Cost per available seat kilometre (CASK, USc) versus average trip length (km) for Finnair and TAP Portugal and other European airlines: 2015

