Finnair and TAP Portugal: their location based long haul niche strategies compared
10-Apr-2017
Both Finnair and TAP are based in peripheral corners of Europe: Finnair in the extreme northeast and TAP in the southwest. Both are based in countries with relatively small populations, but they have developed networks that capitalise on their geographic location to carry connecting traffic from across Europe and elsewhere to long haul destinations in other continents.
TAP's main long haul market is Upper South America (primarily Brazil), but it also has a secondary long haul niche in Africa. Finnair's main long haul market is Northeast Asia, with an additional presence in South and Southeast Asia. Both also operate to the US. On short haul, LCC competition has been a bigger threat to TAP than to Finnair, but cost savings are important to both.
TAP and Finnair have similar traffic volumes, unit costs and average trip lengths. Moreover, both have struggled to generate sustainable profitability. This report compares and contrasts Europe's two leading independent exponents of the location based long haul niche strategy. Both are set to accelerate their long haul growth. [3652 words]
Unlock the following content in this report:
|
Subheadings:
- TAP is larger than Finnair in Europe and in long haul markets
- Finnair's main long haul focus is Asia; TAP has South America, supported by Africa
- Finnair has more destinations from Helsinki than TAP has from Lisbon (thanks to its Europe network)
- TAP has more long haul destinations than Finnair
- Both have similar seat numbers on their primary long haul networks
- TAP's secondary long haul network (Africa) is also significant
- Europe-NE Asia market is bigger than Europe-Upper South America and Europe-sub Saharan Africa combined
- TAP's long haul markets have less competition than Finnair's
- TAP faces more competition than Finnair in Europe
- Finnair's fleet is smaller than TAP's, but its modernisation has a head start
- TAP's fleet of 74 has average age of 14.3 years
- Finnair's fleet of 47 has average age of 9.8 years
- TAP and Finnair have similar revenue; Finnair's 2016 profit was higher
- CASK and average trip length: both lie between LCCs and global network airlines
- Long haul to remain strategic focus for both TAP and Finnair
|
Graphs and data:
- Azimuthal map centred on Europe showing location of Lisbon and Helsinki
- Finnair and TAP Portugal: passenger numbers (million) and ASK (million), 2008 to 2016
- Finnair and TAP Portugal: passenger numbers (million) by region, 2016
- Finnair and TAP Portugal: long haul passenger numbers (million) by region, 2016
- Finnair and TAP Portugal: destinations from main hub by region, summer 2017
- Finnair and TAP Portugal: long haul destinations from main hub by region, summer 2017
- Finland to North East Asia: weekly one way seats, 31-Mar-2014 to 18-Sep-2017
- Portugal to Upper South America: weekly one way seats, 31-Mar-2014 to 18-Sep-2017
- Portugal to Africa: weekly one way seats, 31-Mar-2014 to 18-Sep-2017
- Europe to North East Asia, Upper South America and Africa excluding North Africa, total seat numbers: 24-Jul-2017 to 30-Jul-2017
- Top 10 airlines by seat share Europe-Upper South America: 24-Jul-2017 to 30-Jul-2017
- Top 10 airlines by seat share Europe-North East Asia: 24-Jul-2017 to 30-Jul-2017
- Portugal to Europe: weekly one way seats, 31-Mar-2014 to 18-Sep-2017
- Finland to Europe: weekly one way seats, 31-Mar-2014 to 18-Sep-2017
- TAP Portugal Group Fleet Summary as at 5-Apr-2017
- Finnair Group fleet summary as at 5-Apr-2017
- Finnair and TAP SA: net income (EUR million) and revenue (EUR million), 2008 to 2016
- Cost per available seat kilometre (CASK, USc) versus average trip length (km) for Finnair and TAP Portugal and other European airlines: 2015
Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.
This content is exclusively for CAPA Membership Subscribers
CAPA Membership gives you the latest aviation news and alerts, access to CAPA articles, reports, and our leading aviation data with optional premium add-ons.