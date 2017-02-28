Finnair accelerates capacity growth, led by long haul; seeks cost efficiency through fleet & labour

In 2016 Finnair accelerated its rate of capacity growth after a modest return to expansion in 2015, following cuts in 2014. It also experienced a fall in unit revenue (as did most European airlines), most notably in the regions of highest capacity growth, i.e. the long haul markets North America and Asia.

Asia is Finnair's most important long haul market (Japan and China are its two biggest markets by ASKs) and its ranking by seats on routes between European and NE/SE Asia is disproportionate. It has ambitious growth plans in the region and will increase frequencies to Tokyo and Hong Kong this summer. Its long haul network, which will also extend to San Francisco this summer and Goa next winter, is largely founded on connecting traffic via its Helsinki hub.

Finnair's return to capacity growth has coincided with a return to profit, but lower fuel prices were the main driver of its bottom line improvement. Its profit margins remain slim and, beyond the vagaries of fuel price benefits, Finnair aims for more sustainable unit cost cuts. Fleet strategy and labour productivity form a two pronged attack on its cost base. [2884 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Finnair's ASK growth is accelerating but unit revenue falling

ASK growth led by North America and Asia, where unit revenue is weakest

Asia is Finnair's most important long haul market

Finnair's strength on Europe-NE/SE Asia is disproportionate

Japan, China and US are most important to Finnair by international ASKs

Finnair will be biggest European airline to Japan in summer 2017

Finnair number four Western European airline to China

Growth to the US will continue in 2017 with San Francisco launch

Resumption of capacity growth coincided with return to profit in 2015/2016, but margin remains slim

Lower fuel price helped margin in 2016, but Finnair aims for more sustainable unit cost cuts

Fleet strategy is one part of CASK cutting plan

Labour productivity is second part of CASK cutting plan

Finnair's long haul connecting strategy now closely tied to higher capacity growth Graphs and data: Finnair development of capacity (ASK, million) and load factor (%): 2005-2016

Finnair ASK, passenger load factor and ticket revenue by region: 2016

Finnair: share of ASKs by region, 2016

Finnair: ASKs to Asia, 2010 to 2020 (target to double 2010 level by 2020 will be reached in 2018)

Western Europe to NE/SE Asia: top 10 airlines by seats, 31-Jul-2017 to 6-Aug-2017

Finnair international ASKs by country: 31-Jul-2017 to 6-Aug-2017

Europe to Japan: top 10 airlines by seats, 31-Jul-2017 to 6-Aug-2017

Europe to China: top 10 airlines by seats, 31-Jul-2017 to 6-Aug-2017

Helsinki to United States of America: airlines by one way weekly seats, 19-Sep-2011 to 31-Jul-2017

Finnair revenues, net profit and operating profit (EUR million): 2003 to 2016

Finnair fleet summary as at 23-Feb-2017

Finnair labour productivity measures: 2011, 2015 and 2016

