Europe summer 2017 airline capacity outlook: fifth successive summer of above trend seat growth

Airline seat growth from Europe in summer 2017 is set to stay at almost 6% for the third successive summer, according to data from OAG. This rate had not previously been reached since 2010, although this will be the fifth straight summer of growth ahead of its 10 year average rate. The summer 2017 season started on 26-Mar-2017 and, although always subject to further change, the data give a fairly clear picture.

Seat capacity on routes from Europe to Africa will grow the fastest, as the region recovers from a terrorism related drop in demand in North Africa. There will also be above trend growth in almost every other region from Europe (including intra Europe). The only exception is Europe-Middle East, where the newly cautious Gulf airlines' growth is slowing this summer.

On the North Atlantic, always important for the profitability of Europe's leading legacy airlines, growth will be faster than its 10 year trend, but it will at least be a little slower than in the past summer. The loss of market share from the immunised North Atlantic JVs to newer and smaller competitors, including LCCs, is set to continue. As ever, the OAG capacity data provide a window into the changing structure of the airline markets from Europe. [3887 words]

Subheadings: Europe to all regions: seat growth of 6% in summer 2017 for third successive summer, highest rates since 2010

Africa is fastest growing region from Europe in summer 2017

Lufthansa Group is Europe's biggest by seats, thanks to Brussels acquisition

Air Berlin Group, Alitalia, Aegean cutting capacity; Jet2.com is fastest growing

Lufthansa Group is fastest growing among big three legacy groups

Intra Europe: 5.7% growth, led by LCCs

North Atlantic: growth to stay above long term trend, stimulated by LCCs and smaller participants

Europe-Asia Pacific: growth accelerates to 5.1%

Europe-Middle East: super connectors dominate, but growth is slowing

Europe-Africa: bounce back after capacity cuts

Europe-LatAm: seat growth to remain above 7%

Europe's capacity growth is consistently above long term sustainable rates Graphs and data: Growth in scheduled airline seats from Europe to region indicated summer 2017 versus summer 2016 and compound annual average: 2007 to 2017

Growth in scheduled airline seats from Europe to region indicated summer: 2007 to 2017

Europe to all regions: Top 20 airline groups by share of scheduled seats summer 2017 and their seat growth versus summer 2016

Europe to Europe: Top 20 airline groups by share of scheduled seats summer 2017 and their seat growth versus summer 2016

Europe to North America: Top 20 airline groups by share of scheduled seats summer 2017 and their seat growth versus summer 2016

Europe to Asia Pacific: Top 20 airline groups by share of scheduled seats summer 2017 and their seat growth versus summer 2016

Europe to Middle East: Top 20 airline groups by share of scheduled seats summer 2017 and their seat growth versus summer 2016

Europe to Africa: Top 20 airline groups by share of scheduled seats summer 2017 and their seat growth versus summer 2016

Europe to Latin America: Top 20 airline groups by share of scheduled seats summer 2017 and their seat growth versus summer 2016

