China and France expand flights for airlines, giving China aeropolitical negotiating leverage

China and France have agreed to a significant expansion of flights between their countries. Chinese airlines, which have no more than 50 weekly flights to France, will be permitted to grow to 126 weekly flights within a few years. This tranche of rights will likely double the number of Chinese airlines in France (currently four) and take Chinese airlines to serving French cities other than Paris.

Air France will likely grow partnerships with SkyTeam's China members, although Air France will need to make concessions on its existing China JVs. It is unclear whether Air France will revisit considerations of investing in China Southern.

Chinese airlines will become France's second largest source of foreign long haul flights, and in the long term China could surpass the US. For China, France could become its third largest long haul market after the US and Australia. France is China's third major aeropolitical expansion in recent months, after the UK and Australia. This could give China leverage to press the US and Canada to expand traffic rights, although these markets are far more convoluted. [1648 words]

Subheadings: France gives Chinese airlines 150% increase in traffic rights

France represents a rare growth market for Chinese airlines

French traffic rights give China negotiating power with other countries

France in the weaker position with Air France, chaos and tourism challenges

Air France ties could grow, with China Eastern, China Southern and SkyTeam

Chinese airlines overtook Air France in 2015

China and France become some of each other's largest markets Graphs and data: China – projected delivery dates for widebody aircraft being purchased from OEMs and leased from lessors' new aircraft order pipelines: as at 6-Apr-2017

Average number of weekly China-France flights by carrier nationality: 2007-2017

China to France (seats per week, one way): 7-Apr-2014 to 18-Sep-2017

