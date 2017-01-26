Cebu Pacific Air 2017 outlook: a second year of slow growth as Philippines leader waits for A321neo
26-Jan-2017
Cebu Pacific is planning another year of modest growth in 2017 as the Philippine airline group waits for the arrival of A321neos to unlock a new phase of expansion. Cebu Pacific’s capacity was flat in 2016 and is projected to grow in the low single digits in 2017.
The slow rate of growth is very unusual for an LCC in a growth market. GDP growth in the Philippines is expected to exceed 6% in both 2016 and 2017, making it one of the fastest growing economies in Asia.
Cebu Pacific has been ceding market share to the Philippine Airlines Group but the disciplined approach to capacity has driven higher yields and profits. The slower growth and reduction in market share is part of the Cebu Pacific strategy as the group prefers to wait for the new generation high density A321neo, which is slated to be delivered from 4Q2017, to resume expansion. [3362 words]
- Cebu Pacific’s mainline fleet did not grow in 2016
- Cebu Pacific Group’s seat capacity was flat in 2016
- ASK growth was very high in 2014 and 2015, driven by new long haul routes
- Cebu Pacific market share declines in 2016
- Capacity discipline leads to improved yields and profits
- Robust economic growth leads to favourable demand environment
- Cebu Pacific plans very modest capacity growth for 2017
- Cebu Pacific plans to take first batch of A321neos in 4Q2017
- Fleet expansion to accelerate in 2018 but five year plan is still conservative
- Cebu Pacific order book consists mainly of the A321neo
- A321neo to drive 15% reduction in CASK
- A321neo is critical for Cebu Pacific growth at constrained Manila
- A321neo to support plans for North Asia expansion
- A321neo should improve Cebu Pacific’s profitability from 2018
- Cebu Pacific’s outlook remains bright
- Cebu Pacific Group fleet summary: as of 25-Jan-2017
- Cebu Pacific Group seat capacity: 2010 to 11M2016
- Cebu Pacific Group ASKs: 2010 to 11M2016
- Cebu Pacific Group fleet plan: end 2015 to end 2018
- Cebu Pacific international capacity share (% of seats) by country: 23-Jan-2016 to 29-Jan-2016
