Cebgo: expansion accelerates in 2017 as Cebu Pacific Group delays ATR 72-500 phase outs

The Cebu Pacific regional subsidiary Cebgo is accelerating fleet expansion in 2017, enabling it to launch several new routes. Cebgo now plans to expand its ATR 72 fleet by six aircraft in 2017, for a total of 18 aircraft – an increase of five aircraft compared to the group’s previous fleet plan.

Cebgo has already expanded its fleet by four aircraft over the past six months, for a total of 12 aircraft, with two ATR 72-600 deliveries in late 2016 and two more deliveries in early 2017. The LCC has used the additional aircraft to launch 10 new routes, including seven entirely new routes for the group and three routes previously served by big sister Cebu Pacific Air.

Cebgo plans to take delivery of another four ATR 72-600s by the end of 2017, while it has delayed the phase out of five ATR 72-500s. Cebgo’s seat capacity will increase by more than 20% in 2017, driving a 3% increase in domestic capacity at Cebu Pacific Group as mainline capacity will be flat. [3567 words]

Subheadings: Cebgo currently operates 30 routes and 12 aircraft

Cebu Pacific revises 2017 turboprop fleet plan

ATR 72-500 phase out schedule could change further

Cebu Pacific needs faster growth at Cebgo to minimise market share losses

ATR 72-600 enables new point-to-point routes

Cebgo already has 13 unique destinations

Cebgo launches two new point-to-point routes from Cagayan de Oro

Cebgo considers new routes from Cebu and Davao

Cebgo extends Cebu Pacific network to Calbayog and Ormoc

Cebgo grows Manila network as well

Cebgo’s new Manila routes use slots previously allocated to Caticlan

Cebgo plans to close Manila base in 2018

Cebgo shrinks in 2018, before resuming expansion Graphs and data: Cebu Pacific Group previous and new turboprop fleet plans

Philippines domestic market share based on % of passengers carried: 2016 vs 2015

Cebgo destinations which are not served by Cebu Pacific mainline: as of 27-Mar-2017

Cebgo’s routes at Cebu ranked by weekly number of frequencies: 27-Mar-2017 to 2-Apr-2017

Cebgo’s routes at Manila ranked by weekly number of frequencies: 27-Mar-2017 to 2-Apr-2017

