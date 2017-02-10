Brexit and aviation: still no clarity, even as UK government sets timeframe and broad principles

Over seven months after the UK voted in a referendum to leave the European Union, the longer term impact on aviation remains uncertain. The UK Prime Minister Theresa May will almost certainly gain parliamentary authority to trigger Article 50 by her planned deadline of the end of Mar-2017, taking the UK out of the EU by Mar-2019.

On 17-Jan-2017 Mrs May set out 12 principles which will guide the UK in its negotiations with the European Union over the terms of its exit. These principles formed the basis of a White Paper outlining the government's planned approach to the Brexit negotiations. Among other things, the UK does not plan continued membership of the EU Single Market and wishes to control immigration.

There is now a clear timeframe for the Brexit negotiations and a broad framework to guide the UK government in these talks, but still no clarity for aviation. There are obstacles to the UK's continued membership of the European Common Aviation Area, and a bilateral approach may now be more likely. The UK Transport Secretary wants the "best possible access to European aviation markets", but is not yet able to say how that can be achieved. [2710 words]

Subheadings: UK looks to be on course for Mar-2019 departure from the EU, guided by 12 Principles

The UK aims for most "frictionless" trade possible, while leaving the EU Single Market

For aviation, ECAA would be simplest way for UK airlines to preserve existing market access…

…but there are obstacles

An EU-UK bilateral may be more likely

EasyJet and Ryanair consider contingencies

The UK will also need a bilateral agreement with the US (and other non EU countries)

The UK aims to control immigration

The UK's future relationship with EASA is unknown

UK Transport Secretary wants "best possible access to European aviation markets"

What remains crystal clear is uncertainty

