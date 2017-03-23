Alitalia: defying gravity again - another loss, another turnaround plan, maybe another last chance

On 15-Mar-2017 Alitalia’s Board of Directors approved yet another turnaround plan. After losses throughout this century and yet another postponement of Alitalia's planned return to profit, this time pushed back from 2017 to 2019, each successive plan becomes more vital to its survival.

Alitalia's latest plan envisages revenue growth of 30% and cost reductions totalling EUR1 billion by 2019. It includes narrowbody fleet cuts, offset by seat densification, load factor gains and improved utilisation. It plans modest widebody growth, with expansion of capacity to the Americas in particular.

A major focus is to improve Alitalia's competitiveness on short/medium haul, which is increasingly dominated by LCCs, and which is vital to feed its long haul. All the usual features of becoming more competitive versus LCCs are in the plan: lower unit costs, unbundling and a simplified fare structure as a result of headcount reductions and other savings in operating costs.

Labour productivity improvement remains crucial to the plan's success. The plan’s funding, and Alitalia's future growth, will be subject to trade union agreement to a new collective agreement and headcount reductions. However, the immediate union response was to call a strike after management presented the plan to employees. Surely this has to be the last chance. [3572 words]

Subheadings: No version of Alitalia has reported a profit this century

Current incarnation (Alitalia SAI) began in 2015; planned to return to profit in 2017

2015 loss narrowed; still on track for 2017 profit in mid 2016

But loss widened in 2016…

…and profit target has slipped to 2019

Four pillars of change

Revenue target: 30% increase by 2019

Alitalia will need to grow traffic; load factor gains targeted

75% of Alitalia capacity competes with LCCs on short/medium haul

Short/medium haul: seat densification, unbundling, new fares…

…and narrowbody fleet reduction by 20 aircraft

Alitalia to grow in Milan Linate and Sicily and Sardinia

Long haul: keep full service model; 2 new widebodies by 2018 and six more in 2019-2021

Alitalia plans growth to the Americas

Investment in digital channels to drive further revenue

New four banks structure at Rome FCO

Cost reduction of EUR1 billion…

…to come from suppliers…

…and from labour

Union response: strike planned

Alitalia is running out of last chances Graphs and data: Operating margins for Alitalia and listed European airline companies and subsidiaries (% of revenue): 2015 and 2016

EBIT (operating) margin for Alitalia and European airlines: 2009 to 2019f

Alitalia: revenue (EUR 000), 2009 to 2019f

Italy: LCC capacity share (%) of total seats, 2007 to 2017 Jan-Mar

Alitalia: top 10 airports by seats, 20-Mar-2017 to 26-Mar-2017

Alitalia: international capacity by region by seats, 20-Mar-2017 to 26-Mar-2017

