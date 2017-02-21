Air France-KLM Group dreams of CDG airline boosting Air France; KLM again makes more profit in 2016

In 2016 Air France-KLM's long haul network generated more profit than the group as a whole. Yet the dependence of Air France-KLM's profits on the long haul business is under threat from more cost efficient competitors, in particular the Gulf based super connectors. Moreover, Air France-KLM's main European competitors IAG, and now Lufthansa, have developed a clear lead in developing commercial partnerships with Gulf airlines.

Air France-KLM's 2016 operating margin was its highest since before the global financial crisis, but remained below its pre crisis peaks and well below the rest of the world airline industry in what was almost certainly a new record year for global margins. Within the group, KLM's margin improved and was again higher than that of Air France, whose margin fell.

The planned new lower cost airline to be based at Paris CDG as a subsidiary of Air France, announced in outline in 2016 under the project name 'Boost', will now include medium haul in addition to long haul routes. This will be vital to setting it back on a path to sustainable profitability – if agreement can be reached with pilot unions to launch it. Even then, its scope and low cost ambitions will be limited. [3110 words]

Subheadings: Air France-KLM's Passenger network segment drives group profitability

Long haul is by far the most profitable operation, but medium haul is loss making

Air France-KLM achieves its best post crisis profitability in 2016…

…but it is below pre crisis levels, and lags its peers

Net debt reduction remains a priority

All segments report improved results in 2016

But Cargo is still loss making

KLM's result improves, while Air France's deteriorates

Unit revenue pressure (and Gulf competition) increases the focus on unit cost

New airline aimed at lowering unit cost, now also to include medium haul operations

Union negotiations will be key to the new airline

New airline provides a possible path for growth

But management does not have a free hand - and there is much at stake Graphs and data: Air France-KLM operating result for passenger network business segment and group total (12 month period to date shown, EUR million): 2005-2016

Air France-KLM Passenger network segment: estimated operating result by 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016

Air France-KLM revenue, net profit and operating profit (12 month period to date shown, EUR million): 2005-2016

Air France-KLM development of net debt and cash: 2005-2016

Air France-KLM revenue and operating result by segment: 2016

Air France and KLM operating result and revenue (EUR million): 2013, 2014 and 2016

