Aer Lingus part 2: vies with Icelandair, airberlin, Norwegian as leading Nth Atlantic value carrier

Aer Lingus' mission statement includes an aim to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic. Although this is not explicitly defined, it can validly claim to be among the top four in this category. Also vying with Aer Lingus for this title are Icelandair, airberlin and Norwegian.

Part 1 of this report on Aer Lingus looked at the development of its capacity and its financial performance, both before and after the acquisition by IAG in Aug-2015. This second part compares its North Atlantic network and its unit cost positioning with those of Icelandair, airberlin and Norwegian.

All four are currently pursuing rapid growth between Europe and North America and have similar weekly seat capacity scheduled in this market for summer 2017. Their trans Atlantic networks differ by their numbers of North American destinations, European hubs serving that region and European destinations connected to those hubs.

Aer Lingus is well placed among the four, but cannot currently claim to be the leading North Atlantic value carrier. Norwegian, with multiple European long haul bases, is developing quite differently from the other three. Moreover, although Aer Lingus is cost efficient, Norwegian has a significant CASK advantage. [2098 words]

Subheadings: Aer Lingus is number 13 by seats on North Atlantic

North Atlantic 'value carrier' is hard to define…

…but Icelandair, Aer Lingus, Norwegian and airberlin are the four leading examples

All four are growing rapidly on the North Atlantic, as are WOW air and WestJet

Icelandair has the most trans Atlantic routes and destinations among the four

Norwegian operates to North America from six airports in Europe…

…and its North Atlantic network is growing

Aer Lingus is cost efficient, but Norwegian has significant CASK advantage

Aer Lingus faces a battle to be leading North Atlantic value carrier Graphs and data: Top 20 airlines by seats on Europe to North America: week of 3-Jul-2017

Europe to North America: weekly one way seats for selected airlines, 27-Jan-2014 to 3-Jul-2017

Aer Lingus, Icelandair, Norwegian, airberlin: number of trans Atlantic routes for week of 3-Jul-2017

Unit cost (cost per available seat kilometre, USc) and average sector length for selected European legacy and low cost carriers: 2015

