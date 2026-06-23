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    23-Jun-2026 4:14 PM

    Zurich Airport to relax liquid and electronics limitations for carry-on baggage in late Jun-2026

    Zurich Airport announced (22-Jun-2026) plans to increase the liquid limit for passengers beginning their journey in Zurich and screened in the Security Control Building from 26-Jun-2026. This follows the installation of computed tomography scanning equipment at the airport, enabling 3D analysis of carry-on baggage. Liquids and electronic devices will be allowed to remain in passengers' baggage at all screening lanes in the facility. [more - original PR]

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