Zurich Airport to relax liquid and electronics limitations for carry-on baggage in late Jun-2026

Zurich Airport announced (22-Jun-2026) plans to increase the liquid limit for passengers beginning their journey in Zurich and screened in the Security Control Building from 26-Jun-2026. This follows the installation of computed tomography scanning equipment at the airport, enabling 3D analysis of carry-on baggage. Liquids and electronic devices will be allowed to remain in passengers' baggage at all screening lanes in the facility. [more - original PR]