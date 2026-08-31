Zurich Airport plans EUR427m investments in 2026

Flughafen Zurich AG reported (28-Aug-2026) investments of CHF268.7 million (EUR286.65 million) in property, equipment, projects in progress, investment property and airport operator projects in 1H2026. The company allocated CHF202.3 million (EUR215.82 million) to Zurich Airport for infrastructure projects, including Dock A development, landside passenger zone enhancements and baggage sorting system refurbishment and expansion. Zurich Airport expects to handle 33 million passengers in 2026, up 3% year-on-year. Investments at the Zurich site are expected to reach approximately CHF400 million (EUR426.73 million) in 2026, with CHF100 million (EUR106.68 million) expected at subsidiaries abroad. Flughafen Zurich aims to generate revenues of over CHF3 billion (EUR3.20 billion) by 2040, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate of over 5%. [more - original PR]