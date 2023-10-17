Zurich Airport launches 'ZRH Comfort' service

Zurich Airport announced (16-Oct-2023) plans to launch the 'ZRH Comfort' service on 01-Nov-2023. The service provides travellers with access to a dedicated lounge area before departure, where they are offered snacks and beverages, and the option to use the priority lane at the security checkpoint. The service has been on sale since 16-Oct-2023 and can be booked by all travellers, regardless of booking class or airline, via the Zurich Airport website. [more - original PR]