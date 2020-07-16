Zurich Airport concludes negotiations on airport charges adjustments out to 2025

Zurich Airport reached (15-Jul-2020) an agreement with airlines to extend the current airport charges regime, with the start of the next procedure for adjusting charges starting at the beginning of 2025 at the latest. In addition, a 10% reduction in flight operations charges, excluding emission and aircraft-related noise charges, was agreed for 2021 to facilitate airlines to restart operations. If no applications for amendments are received, the new charges regulation will come into force as agreed on 01-Jan-2021. [more - original PR]