Zimbabwe Government may consider listing Air Zimbabwe on stock exchange

Zimbabwe Securities and Exchange Commission acting CEO Tichaona Mushambadope suggested (18-Sep-2026) Zimbabwe's Government may consider listing Air Zimbabwe on one or both of the country's stock exchanges to source the necessary funding to improve the national carrier. Mr Mushambadope stated: "One of the key components in terms of the growth of the tourism sector is a functional airline", noting: "To create a functional airline from our own resources can be tricky". [more - Aviation Week]