5-Feb-2021 4:02 PM
XpresCheck, Delta, KLM and United offering rapid COVID-19 testing for US-Netherlands services
XpresSpa Group announced (28-Jan-2021) XpresCheck is collaborating with Delta Air Lines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and United Airlines to offer rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers travelling from Boston Logan International Airport, New York John F Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4 and New York Newark Liberty International Airport to the Netherlands. The programme uses molecular ABBOTT ID NOW test and is designed to meet Dutch travel requirements for passengers to complete a test four hours prior to departure. XpresCheck will also trial a rapid antigen test at New York JFK Airport T4 using the BD Veritor Plus System. [more - original PR]