WTTC: Mexico leads North America in travel and tourism growth, spend and arrivals in 2025

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported (28-May-2026) the following highlights from its Economic Impact Research on North America, in partnership with Chase Travel:

Mexico 's travel and tourism GDP grew 1.8% year-on-year in 2025, ahead of the US at 0.9% and Canada at 1.2%. WTTC stated while growth in the US "moderated, it remains the world's largest Travel & Tourism economy";

's travel and tourism GDP grew 1.8% year-on-year in 2025, ahead of the at 0.9% and at 1.2%. WTTC stated while growth in the US "moderated, it remains the world's largest Travel & Tourism economy"; Mexico led the region on international visitor spending growth in 2025, increasing 3.5%, while the US recorded a decline of 4.6% and Canada a decline of 3.5%. International visitor arrivals to Mexico increased 6.1% during the same period, compared with declines of 5.5% in the US and 0.6% in Canada;

WTTC forecast travel and tourism will contribute USD12 trillion to the world economy in 2026, accounting for 9.9% of GDP, while supporting 376 million jobs. Over the next decade, global travel and tourism GDP is forecast to grow at 3.6% p/a, 1.5 times faster than the wider global economy at 2.4%;

North America's travel and tourism sector continues to "benefit from strong domestic demand and lower exposure to geopolitical disruption linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East", with the region "less dependent on affected transit routes and source markets than other parts of the world";

The FIFA World Cup is expected to provide a "major boost" to travel and tourism growth across North America in 2026. WTTC forecast travel and tourism GDP growth of 6.4% in Canada, 2.4% in Mexico, and 2.1% in the US in 2026. WTTC data indicates the FIFA World Cup presents a "significant strategic opportunity to strengthen long term tourism growth across the region through improved connectivity, enhanced visitor experience, and closer cross border cooperation".

WTTC president and CEO Gloria Guevara stated: "North America's Travel & Tourism sector continues to demonstrate resilience and strong long term potential, supported by robust domestic demand and sustained investment across the region". Ms Guevara added: "Mexico's performance in 2025 clearly shows the strength of its tourism sector and its growing competitiveness on the global stage". [more - original PR]