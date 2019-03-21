WTTC: Japan remains the world's third largest travel and tourism economy in 2018

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported (20-Mar-2019) Japan retained its position as the world's third largest travel and tourism sector economy during 2018, generating JPY40.6 trillion (USD367.7 billion) in tourism spending, an increase of 3.6% year-on-year. The travel and tourism sector represents 7.4% of all economic activity in Japan, while supporting 4.6 million jobs, or 6.9% of total employment. 68% of tourism spending in 2018 was generated by leisure travellers, with 32% from business travellers (above the global average of 21.5%). Spending was driven strongly by domestic travellers, with 82% of the tourism spend from the domestic sector. [more - original PR]