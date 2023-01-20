WTTC: Dubai the top city for traveller spend in 2022, Hong Kong predicted to top rankings by 2032
World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported (18-Jan-2023) the top cities by international traveller spend for 2022 and its prediction for 2032, as follows:
- 2022:
- Dubai: USD29.4 billion;
- Doha: USD16.8 billion;
- London: USD16.1 billion;
- Macau: USD15.6 billion;
- Amsterdam: USD13.6 billion;
- Istanbul: USD13.1 billion;
- Barcelona: USD12.7 billion;
- New York: USD12.4 billion;
- Singapore: USD11 billion;
- Paris: USD9.8 billion;
- 2032:
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More