World Economic Forum releases white paper on aviation cybersecurity challenges

World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Willis Towers Watson, released (22-Jan-2020) a white paper - Advancing Cyber Resilience in Aviation: An Industry Analysis - intended to raise awareness about the key systemic challenges to cyber resilience in the aviation industry in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to highlight the areas that warrant extra attention from public- and private-sector leaders. Key recommendations from the paper include:

Building a collective approach that identifies and addresses industry challenges and gaps;

Implementing consistent and suitable methods in cyber risk management, industry-wide, to enable aviation business stakeholders in making informed decisions;

Working with the risk management, and information/communications technology industries to develop effective incentives to encourage continuing improvement in cyber resilience;

Managing the risk associated with emerging technology effectively to increase the success of emerging technologies adoption in the aviation industry;

Foster a stronger culture of cyber resilience across the industry, including greater integration of operational and cyber skill sets within the industry.